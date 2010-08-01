pxctoday

  Today, 12:49 AM #1
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,087

    Coffmans instructions???

    Bought a new 750ss exhaust system and am wondering if anyone has the instructions? Or just some jetting specs for single and for dual carb setup with this pipe. I have a brand new 9/15 from Glenn and a jd plate with r&d grate. Some rpm numbers and jetting specs would be killer. Thanks everyone!
  Today, 01:36 AM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,057
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Coffmans instructions???

    I have installed them before, it was a long time ago. I would plan on peak hp
    at 6500 for an SS with 178 ex dur.

    Is that impeller a repitched 15' skat?

    What carbs are you thinking about?


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 01:39 AM #3
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,087

    Re: Coffmans instructions???

    Brand new large hub swirl. I have both stock single and some keihin twins and mani. I was thinking large nozzles, but any other help would be appreciated and considered. Thanks a ton guys.
  Today, 01:42 AM #4
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,087

    Re: Coffmans instructions???

    It is blowing about 160 on the gauge, but I am at 4500 feet elev.
  Today, 01:44 AM #5
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,087

    Re: Coffmans instructions???

    Just a fun project for us. I am just looking for some base settings to get started. Tips and tricks always greatful for.
    Thanks
  Today, 01:46 AM #6
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,087

    Re: Coffmans instructions???

    The pipe is brand new complete with mani and box!
