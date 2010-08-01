|
Coffmans instructions???
Bought a new 750ss exhaust system and am wondering if anyone has the instructions? Or just some jetting specs for single and for dual carb setup with this pipe. I have a brand new 9/15 from Glenn and a jd plate with r&d grate. Some rpm numbers and jetting specs would be killer. Thanks everyone!
Re: Coffmans instructions???
I have installed them before, it was a long time ago. I would plan on peak hp
at 6500 for an SS with 178 ex dur.
Is that impeller a repitched 15' skat?
What carbs are you thinking about?
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Re: Coffmans instructions???
Brand new large hub swirl. I have both stock single and some keihin twins and mani. I was thinking large nozzles, but any other help would be appreciated and considered. Thanks a ton guys.
Re: Coffmans instructions???
It is blowing about 160 on the gauge, but I am at 4500 feet elev.
Re: Coffmans instructions???
Just a fun project for us. I am just looking for some base settings to get started. Tips and tricks always greatful for.
Thanks
Re: Coffmans instructions???
The pipe is brand new complete with mani and box!
