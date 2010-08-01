Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Coffmans instructions??? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,087 Coffmans instructions??? Bought a new 750ss exhaust system and am wondering if anyone has the instructions? Or just some jetting specs for single and for dual carb setup with this pipe. I have a brand new 9/15 from Glenn and a jd plate with r&d grate. Some rpm numbers and jetting specs would be killer. Thanks everyone! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,057 Blog Entries 6 Re: Coffmans instructions??? I have installed them before, it was a long time ago. I would plan on peak hp

at 6500 for an SS with 178 ex dur.



Is that impeller a repitched 15' skat?



What carbs are you thinking about?





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,087 Re: Coffmans instructions??? Brand new large hub swirl. I have both stock single and some keihin twins and mani. I was thinking large nozzles, but any other help would be appreciated and considered. Thanks a ton guys. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,087 Re: Coffmans instructions??? It is blowing about 160 on the gauge, but I am at 4500 feet elev. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,087 Re: Coffmans instructions??? Just a fun project for us. I am just looking for some base settings to get started. Tips and tricks always greatful for.

