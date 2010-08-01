pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:22 PM #1
    motoxguy95
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Salem, OR
    Age
    34
    Posts
    572

    WTB: Clean AM Kawasaki 650 impeller..

    Looking for a clean 650 impeller. First choice would be a 10/18 Skat, but would also be happy with a 9/17 Skat, or a Solas KA-SC-I or?. Please let me know what you have..Thanks
  Yesterday, 11:26 PM #2
    Mulefoot
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    40
    Posts
    848

    Re: WTB: Clean AM Kawasaki 650 impeller..

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471725

    There you go, great seller as well!
  Yesterday, 11:38 PM #3
    motoxguy95
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Salem, OR
    Age
    34
    Posts
    572

    Re: WTB: Clean AM Kawasaki 650 impeller..

    Thanks Mulefoot. I did see that one and it's nice that's it's new, but it's just a bit more than I am looking to spend on one for the ski it will be going in.
