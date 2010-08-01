|
WTB: Clean AM Kawasaki 650 impeller..
Looking for a clean 650 impeller. First choice would be a 10/18 Skat, but would also be happy with a 9/17 Skat, or a Solas KA-SC-I or?. Please let me know what you have..Thanks
Re: WTB: Clean AM Kawasaki 650 impeller..
Re: WTB: Clean AM Kawasaki 650 impeller..
Thanks Mulefoot. I did see that one and it's nice that's it's new, but it's just a bit more than I am looking to spend on one for the ski it will be going in.
