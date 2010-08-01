|
Funny Crankshaft Noise... Video Linked
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UifU78D12Fw
Good day all!
Been a while since I was last here... But Jet Ski season is upon us here in Manitoba and that means its time to start the work! I've pulled the engine so I could fix up a couple loose ends and when i pulled the plugs and spun the coupler to check the burn on my pistons. I noticed a small.... almost click like noise between going up to TDC and coming back down. Could this be anything other than slop in my rod bearings? Just need to know if there is anything normal to explain this before i tear everything down and get the crank re-built.
Thanks again!
Re: Funny Crankshaft Noise... Video Linked
hard to tell but sounds normal.mix of piston slap and bearings.ride until it gets worse.
