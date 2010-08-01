pxctoday

  Today, 08:56 PM #1
    slantedpillow
    Funny Crankshaft Noise... Video Linked

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UifU78D12Fw



    Good day all!

    Been a while since I was last here... But Jet Ski season is upon us here in Manitoba and that means its time to start the work! I've pulled the engine so I could fix up a couple loose ends and when i pulled the plugs and spun the coupler to check the burn on my pistons. I noticed a small.... almost click like noise between going up to TDC and coming back down. Could this be anything other than slop in my rod bearings? Just need to know if there is anything normal to explain this before i tear everything down and get the crank re-built.

    (Youtube link is at top of post)

    Thanks again!
  Today, 10:27 PM #2
    restosud
    Re: Funny Crankshaft Noise... Video Linked

    hard to tell but sounds normal.mix of piston slap and bearings.ride until it gets worse.
