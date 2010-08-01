pxctoday

Thread: Js550 Help

  Today, 04:56 PM #1
    b0nkers
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Socal
    Age
    20
    Posts
    1

    Js550 Help

    I have a 87 js550. Has the bn 44 carb The motor looks to be all stock besides the head. The head does not look to be original. i took it out for the first time and it ran ok. Seems like it was missing alot of power. Probably has a 3rd of the acceleration as a 88 650 that i have is this normal? Not sure how fast a 550 is supposed to be. i checked the compression and it has 98 psi in both cylinders. Should i rebuild? i am a complete newbie with jet skis. thanks
  Today, 06:45 PM #2
    maciek007
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    PL
    Posts
    9

    Re: Js550 Help

    Js550 85 year and up models it should between 78 and 112 psi, if you have race head compression should be better.
