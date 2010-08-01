Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js550 Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Socal Age 20 Posts 1 Js550 Help I have a 87 js550. Has the bn 44 carb The motor looks to be all stock besides the head. The head does not look to be original. i took it out for the first time and it ran ok. Seems like it was missing alot of power. Probably has a 3rd of the acceleration as a 88 650 that i have is this normal? Not sure how fast a 550 is supposed to be. i checked the compression and it has 98 psi in both cylinders. Should i rebuild? i am a complete newbie with jet skis. thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location PL Posts 9 Re: Js550 Help Js550 85 year and up models it should between 78 and 112 psi, if you have race head compression should be better. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules