Thread: X2 Steering Arm

  Today, 03:10 PM #1
    sideburnie
    X2 Steering Arm

    I just picked up a UMI stem. I love how stout it feels. I hate how when I put my stock steering arm onto it it adds back a bunch of play / slop.

    I just spent a bunch of time scouring forums but didn't find anybody making steering arms for the X2 anymore (also WTF UMI, no arm?).

    Does anybody still make these? Is my only hope used or fabbing my own (and if people fab their own, how do they make the square-drive? laser-cut?)?

    If this has been covered, mods pls delete. Thanks in advance!
  Today, 03:12 PM #2
    sideburnie
    Re: X2 Steering Arm

    tempted to just mod something like this, but idk if the square-drive is the same...

    http://shop.pwcxtreme.com/UMI-STEERI...8-6321-ARM.htm
  Today, 03:17 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    Re: X2 Steering Arm

    Is it the square hole on the arm or is it the oem ball joints that make it seem loose?
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 03:21 PM #4
    sideburnie
    Re: X2 Steering Arm

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    Is it the square hole on the arm or is it the oem ball joints that make it seem loose?
    the square hole in the arm.

    already picked up the rad dudes steering rod... maybe i should also be preemptively looking for play in the squirrel-cage...
  Today, 03:28 PM #5
    JonnyX2
    Re: X2 Steering Arm

    Inspect the side plates for cracks at the cross rod connections, this is a growing problem on these 20+ year old skis, many have failed. Get yourself some hem joints to replace the ball joints to eliminate the rest of the slop.
  Today, 04:13 PM #6
    sideburnie
    Re: X2 Steering Arm

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    Inspect the side plates for cracks at the cross rod connections, this is a growing problem on these 20+ year old skis, many have failed. Get yourself some hem joints to replace the ball joints to eliminate the rest of the slop.
    will do, thanks!

    guess i should just post in want-to-buy for an arm?
  Today, 04:19 PM #7
    sideburnie
    Re: X2 Steering Arm

    ooo, found something anyway.

    http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Kawasaki-x2-s...tTrxg~&vxp=mtr
