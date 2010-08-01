Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: X2 Steering Arm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 25 X2 Steering Arm I just picked up a UMI stem. I love how stout it feels. I hate how when I put my stock steering arm onto it it adds back a bunch of play / slop.



I just spent a bunch of time scouring forums but didn't find anybody making steering arms for the X2 anymore (also WTF UMI, no arm?).



Does anybody still make these? Is my only hope used or fabbing my own (and if people fab their own, how do they make the square-drive? laser-cut?)?



If this has been covered, mods pls delete. Thanks in advance! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 25 Re: X2 Steering Arm tempted to just mod something like this, but idk if the square-drive is the same...



Is it the square hole on the arm or is it the oem ball joints that make it seem loose?

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 25 Re: X2 Steering Arm Originally Posted by JonnyX2 Originally Posted by Is it the square hole on the arm or is it the oem ball joints that make it seem loose?



already picked up the rad dudes steering rod... maybe i should also be preemptively looking for play in the squirrel-cage...

#5

Inspect the side plates for cracks at the cross rod connections, this is a growing problem on these 20+ year old skis, many have failed. Get yourself some hem joints to replace the ball joints to eliminate the rest of the slop.

guess i should just post in want-to-buy for an arm? #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 25 Re: X2 Steering Arm ooo, found something anyway.



