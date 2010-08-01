|
|
-
Quick question on Oil
I have 3 boats that i need to put oil in. The first is a 1995 sportster with a 657 tht the oil pump is no longer working. It's had the sea-doo brand 2 stroke put in it... i'd have to look at the container out at my camp later but i think it's full synthetic.
Next i have a 1996 GSX that i have never run... new to me. No idea what has been used.
Last i have a 1996 Kawi 750 that i have never run... new to me. No idea what has been used but i can ask the guy who sold it to me and he will probably remember.
Is there one oil to rule them all? Can i get Amsoil Interceptor and just go with it? Or Quicksilver Full Synthetic?
I would really like to simplify my life. All 3 boats are in the "Beater" category.... i will run them until they give me a reason to buy a new one. I paid $3200 for the boat 5 years ago and it was in really nice shape. It's dirty now but still reasonable nice... but i know it's not a show boat... I paid $2000 for the skis and the aluminum trailer they are on 2 years ago... but haven't got them out on the water yet. This year i promised to get on the water more... so they are going in the Sacandaga so i can be ready for jetfest.
Last edited by 1969iggy; Today at 08:47 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules