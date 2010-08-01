Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Quick question on Oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Saratoga Springs, NY Age 43 Posts 5 Quick question on Oil I have 3 boats that i need to put oil in. The first is a 1995 sportster with a 657 tht the oil pump is no longer working. It's had the sea-doo brand 2 stroke put in it... i'd have to look at the container out at my camp later but i think it's full synthetic.



Next i have a 1996 GSX that i have never run... new to me. No idea what has been used.



Last i have a 1996 Kawi 750 that i have never run... new to me. No idea what has been used but i can ask the guy who sold it to me and he will probably remember.



Is there one oil to rule them all? Can i get Amsoil Interceptor and just go with it? Or Quicksilver Full Synthetic?



I would really like to simplify my life. All 3 boats are in the "Beater" category.... i will run them until they give me a reason to buy a new one. I paid $3200 for the boat 5 years ago and it was in really nice shape. It's dirty now but still reasonable nice... but i know it's not a show boat... I paid $2000 for the skis and the aluminum trailer they are on 2 years ago... but haven't got them out on the water yet. This year i promised to get on the water more... so they are going in the Sacandaga so i can be ready for jetfest.

