2003 Yamaha Superjet - Many upgrades - West Michigan
Selling a 2003 Yamaha super jet. Very good physical and mechanical condition. Few scratches and beach rash as to be expected with the age.
It has the following modifications:
ADA High Compression Head
Factory B Pipe
Wamiltons lowered hood and nose piece
RRP lowered pole bracket
Wamiltons footholds and turf (will need replacement in the near future but still has life)
Wamiltons pump cone (helps with the low end)
Worx top loader intake grate with stock ride plate
0* bars with grips
Misc Billet fittings
Bilge Pump with on/off switch mounted under steering bars
I also have a 2001 super jet that is 100% stock. I am only selling one of these skis, so I will keep the one that does not sell first.
Call text or email with questions
231-740-6017
I also have a two place yacht club trailer that can be sold in addition to the ski. The trailer is in good shape and has a 2 inch ball with reupholstered bunks last summer.
http://grandrapids.craigslist.org/boa/6109196784.html
