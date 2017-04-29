Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha Superjet - stock #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Muskegon, MI Age 32 Posts 30 2001 Yamaha Superjet - stock Selling a great shape 2001 superjet. Totally stock aside from a worx dominator ride plate and a Toploader intake grate. Very little scratching to the bottom side. Still has the original turf which only has one rip in it. To the best of my knowledge this has been a Michigan JetSki since day one. Asking 4600 or best offer.



I also have a 2003 super jet that has many aftermarket parts. I am only selling one ski so I will keep the one that does not sell.

Located in West Michigan



I also have a two place yacht club trailer that can be sold in addition to the ski. The trailer is in good shape and has a 2 inch ball with reupholstered bunks last summer.



Call/text/email. 231-740-6017



http://grandrapids.craigslist.org/boa/6109200793.html



Last edited by weski4fun14; Today at 07:22 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules