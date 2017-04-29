pxctoday

  Today, 07:08 AM
    weski4fun14
    weski4fun14 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Muskegon, MI
    Age
    32
    Posts
    30

    2001 Yamaha Superjet - stock

    Selling a great shape 2001 superjet. Totally stock aside from a worx dominator ride plate and a Toploader intake grate. Very little scratching to the bottom side. Still has the original turf which only has one rip in it. To the best of my knowledge this has been a Michigan JetSki since day one. Asking 4600 or best offer.

    I also have a 2003 super jet that has many aftermarket parts. I am only selling one ski so I will keep the one that does not sell.
    Located in West Michigan

    I also have a two place yacht club trailer that can be sold in addition to the ski. The trailer is in good shape and has a 2 inch ball with reupholstered bunks last summer.

    Call/text/email. 231-740-6017

    http://grandrapids.craigslist.org/boa/6109200793.html

