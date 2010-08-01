Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: kawasaki 750 carb problem #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 595 kawasaki 750 carb problem Still fighting a carb problem I posted about a few months ago, and haven't fixed yet, but I discovered something today. What is wrong with this carb that allows it to run with the high speed jet bottomed out. Sometimes it runs great for miles at a time, but suddenly starts to run rich, not a flooding rich but more an out of adjustment rich. Turn the main jet in till it bottoms out and the engine keeps going. Fuel, filters, carb all clean. As posted earlier swapping carbs fixes the problem but is not a good solution for the other machines. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,972 Re: kawasaki 750 carb problem The HS adjuster is only an adder to the high speed circuit, so with the HS adjuster closed, and the ski still runs at speed tells me the high speed jet is too big. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules