pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:20 AM #1
    pacificmariner
    pacificmariner is online now
    I dream skis pacificmariner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    oregon coast
    Posts
    595

    kawasaki 750 carb problem

    Still fighting a carb problem I posted about a few months ago, and haven't fixed yet, but I discovered something today. What is wrong with this carb that allows it to run with the high speed jet bottomed out. Sometimes it runs great for miles at a time, but suddenly starts to run rich, not a flooding rich but more an out of adjustment rich. Turn the main jet in till it bottoms out and the engine keeps going. Fuel, filters, carb all clean. As posted earlier swapping carbs fixes the problem but is not a good solution for the other machines.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:25 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,972

    Re: kawasaki 750 carb problem

    The HS adjuster is only an adder to the high speed circuit, so with the HS adjuster closed, and the ski still runs at speed tells me the high speed jet is too big.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 