I built a 1992 550 SX hull with a 701 62t out of a Raider. Super clean motor and never been apart. I used a Rhass Yamaha engine conversion kit and his 750 pump kit.
It also has a Superjet FPP B Mod pipe and Superjet waterbox with a full 1/8" clearance all around everything.
Problem is it has a terrible just "off- idle" vibration that is super annoying. The regular idle is sweet and past the vibration is super smooth as well. Spent a lot of time looking at clearances everywhere including the spots by the battery ribs and the diagonal front corner.
Rhass suggests it will go away with time. Also suggests that the big rubber block under the motor, when it was in the Raider, was an emergency motor support not a harmonic damper.
Tonight on the stand I noticed a severe lateral vibration of my fuel tank as the motor transitioned thru the bad rev zone.
Any one have any ideas?
Does the 62t need a special flywheel balance? Motor mounts too hard or too soft? Pipe have a harmonc spot?
Other than this vibration, it should be a cool set-up
Thanks for any ideas