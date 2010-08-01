Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Yamasaki vibration ?? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,649 Blog Entries 1 Yamasaki vibration ?? I built a 1992 550 SX hull with a 701 62t out of a Raider. Super clean motor and never been apart. I used a Rhass Yamaha engine conversion kit and his 750 pump kit.

It also has a Superjet FPP B Mod pipe and Superjet waterbox with a full 1/8" clearance all around everything.

Problem is it has a terrible just "off- idle" vibration that is super annoying. The regular idle is sweet and past the vibration is super smooth as well. Spent a lot of time looking at clearances everywhere including the spots by the battery ribs and the diagonal front corner.

Rhass suggests it will go away with time. Also suggests that the big rubber block under the motor, when it was in the Raider, was an emergency motor support not a harmonic damper.

Tonight on the stand I noticed a severe lateral vibration of my fuel tank as the motor transitioned thru the bad rev zone.

Any one have any ideas?

Does the 62t need a special flywheel balance? Motor mounts too hard or too soft? Pipe have a harmonc spot?

Other than this vibration, it should be a cool set-up

Thanks for any ideas "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,649 Blog Entries 1 Re: Yamasaki vibration ?? BTW... I ran this motor and hull with a nice tested 550SX pump and 20" prop and had the same vibration... so I am thinking it is not a driveline whip ... but maybe ?? "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 400 Re: Yamasaki vibration ?? Mine does the exact same thing!!!

I thought it may be the water box and I put extra turf around it but didn't change anything

I have that rubber thing on the bottom too but double checked it has good clearance,

I have just learned to live with it

another guy posted he was rubbing by where you trim the 550 battery area was rubbing, I have clearance there too so I just been running it with the vibes 91 super couch

91 550sx with 701 and big pump

88 550 RC-520 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,649 Blog Entries 1 Re: Yamasaki vibration ?? Yeah ... "Cudaben" had the same problem with a Yamaha in an X2 which makes me think it is the motor mounts somehow.

