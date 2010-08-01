|
|
-
resident guru
All the nos tigershark parts left in the whole world
We have boxes of nos tigershark parts, tons of gaskets and seals, most of the gaskets are 2 cyl, atleast the kits are. New eboxes labeled 2 or 3 cyl, at least one new stator and cover for a 6 something, wiesco and oem piston kits, cables, decals. Tons of nos gauges.
let me know what u need or hit me up and we can make a deal on the lot
