Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: FS: Custom Titanium Kawasaki 650 Pump shaft and Bearing Spacer #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Nevada City, CA Age 41 Posts 2,813 FS: Custom Titanium Kawasaki 650 Pump shaft and Bearing Spacer Like the title says. These are custom one off parts. Will reduce the rotating mass of the drivetrain, not to mention that titanium is just plain cool. Asking $125 shipped for the set, but no reasonable offer refused. Please P/M me if interested. No tire kickers please.



IMG_2983.JPG Last edited by Fletch; Yesterday at 10:31 PM . "Come on guys! It's simple! Maybe you need a refresher course. It's all ball bearings these days!"

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,959 Re: FS: Custom Titanium Kawasaki 650 Pump shaft and Bearing Spacer Any chance these would work in a 750 pump?



Look like they will. I just checked the factory part numbers on Babbitt's Online, and the Kawi part numbers are the same between a '93 x-2 and a 1997 750Sxi. I can make no guarantees, and you'll have to do your own research to decide, but I would give it a shot.

