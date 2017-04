Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: FS: Modified '94-'95 X-2 Waterbox #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Nevada City, CA Age 41 Posts 2,813 FS: Modified '94-'95 X-2 Waterbox Modified with 2 1/4" inlet and outlet, same diameter as an SXR waterbox. Must have for those big bore Gen 1 conversions. Additional holes have been drilled in the baffle to provide increased flow. Asking $200 shipped, (modifications cost me $150) but no reasonable offer refused. Please P/M me if interested. No tire kickers please.





IMG_2987.JPGIMG_2986.JPG "Come on guys! It's simple! Maybe you need a refresher course. It's all ball bearings these days!"

#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 231 Re: FS: Modified '94-'95 X-2 Waterbox Thing is beautiful





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,426 Re: FS: Modified '94-'95 X-2 Waterbox Damnnnn Fletch !!! #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,967 Re: FS: Modified '94-'95 X-2 Waterbox WOW! Sexy piece right there .......

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Nevada City, CA Age 41 Posts 2,813 Re: FS: Modified '94-'95 X-2 Waterbox And it could be yours for $200 shipped! Appreciate the compliments. But is anyone interested in buying it? "Come on guys! It's simple! Maybe you need a refresher course. It's all ball bearings these days!"

#6 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,967 Re: FS: Modified '94-'95 X-2 Waterbox Not me, I just love jet ski porn



Sorry to say but I have no more skis, and am on the tail end of selling everything off, down to the scraps really.



But good luck with your sale, that is a very reasonable price, someone will buy it I have no doubt.



Now, excuse me while I stare at the picture some more...

thpoundit.GIF Last edited by JonnyX2; Yesterday at 11:42 PM . .......

