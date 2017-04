Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Blown fuse 5amp on MPEM 94 seadoo xp #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 35 Posts 294 Blown fuse 5amp on MPEM 94 seadoo xp I'm working on this ski that sat for a long time I got it to start up but after a couple minutes completely died. Now it keeps blowing the 5amp fuse. So far from what I gathered it can be the inductive coil the magneto or a Bad MPEM. Can a VTS issue cause this fuse to blow consistently as soon as the battery is connected? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 426 Re: Blown fuse 5amp on MPEM 94 seadoo xp Have good MPEMs if needed Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

