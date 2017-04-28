pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:18 PM #1
    JonnyX2
    6mm stainless inserts

    Great for replacing stripped out battery box screws and other items in your old hull, just epoxy them in place. I have about 15 here.

    $10 shipped for all of them

  2. Today, 09:05 PM #2
    Mulefoot
    Re: 6mm stainless inserts

    I will take them
  3. Today, 09:29 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    Re: 6mm stainless inserts

    SOLD!

    Thanks!
