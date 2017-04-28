|
|
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Flywheel, Coupler and Impeller tools
Impeller tool with 3/8 drive welded on, a Kawasaki 750/800 Flywheel tool and a home made Coupler install tool, 1/2 drive welded on. (Coupler tool could be used for removal also if you pinned the drive to the coupler)
$40 shipped for all 3 tools!
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Maulin Marto
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules