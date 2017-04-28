Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Westcoast intake grates for X2 #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,957 Westcoast intake grates for X2 I have two Westcoast Grates for X2, one is the 34mm Deep (P372) and the other is the 44mm Super Deep (P374). If you are looking for top speed and excellent grip in the corners, these are excellent. The Deep is used, the Super Deep is brand new.



$45 shipped for BOTH







.......

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 393 Re: Westcoast intake grates for X2 Ill take em



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location Barnstead, NH Age 39 Posts 5,862 Re: Westcoast intake grates for X2 Originally Posted by JonnyX2 Originally Posted by



1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,957 Re: Westcoast intake grates for X2 The intake grates are SOLD!



Thanks!



(sorry jd) .......

