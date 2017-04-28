pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:30 PM #1
    JonnyX2
    Westcoast intake grates for X2

    I have two Westcoast Grates for X2, one is the 34mm Deep (P372) and the other is the 44mm Super Deep (P374). If you are looking for top speed and excellent grip in the corners, these are excellent. The Deep is used, the Super Deep is brand new.

    $45 shipped for BOTH



  2. Today, 07:37 PM #2
    TDS
    Re: Westcoast intake grates for X2

    Ill take em

  3. Today, 08:43 PM #3
    jdpilot
    Re: Westcoast intake grates for X2

    Jonny, if tds backs out I'm in
  4. Today, 08:54 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    Re: Westcoast intake grates for X2

    The intake grates are SOLD!

    Thanks!

    (sorry jd)
