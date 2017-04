Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI 750 dual carbs 40mm Tenn freshwater $120 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,138 ZXI 750 dual carbs 40mm Tenn freshwater $120 Removed many years ago from a very clean 97 ZXI750 - Ski looked almost new except for where it crashed into a dock and destroyed the front end - Been on a shelf in indoor storage ever since waiting for a need that never came - $120 shipped priority mail lower 48

0428171610.jpg0428171610a.jpg0428171611.jpg0428171611a.jpg

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules