My waverunner handlebars turn more to the right that to the left. This was resulting in the nozzle steering faintly to the left but strongly to the right. So I adjusted the cable ball link at the nozzle such that the nozzle travel at the full left and right were equal. Now I have to steer to the right a little in order to go straight. The cable and its connections seem to be in excellect condition.
Question is this: is there any way to adjust the stops that limit the distance that the handlebars can move?
Thanks in advance!
Jeff