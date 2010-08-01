Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waverunner handlebars turn farther right than left #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 13 Waverunner handlebars turn farther right than left My waverunner handlebars turn more to the right that to the left. This was resulting in the nozzle steering faintly to the left but strongly to the right. So I adjusted the cable ball link at the nozzle such that the nozzle travel at the full left and right were equal. Now I have to steer to the right a little in order to go straight. The cable and its connections seem to be in excellect condition.



Question is this: is there any way to adjust the stops that limit the distance that the handlebars can move?



Thanks in advance!

Jeff

