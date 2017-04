Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Parting 96 Waveventure 701 Fresh water Tenn #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,136 Parting 96 Waveventure 701 Fresh water Tenn Parting 96 Waveventure 701 Fresh water - 2 have good compression and run 1 has 135/0 compression

Also still have some 99XL760 parts - 03GP1300R parts a few Kawi parts and may part out the 91 SC if no buyers for the complete ski

PM with needs

Last edited by don37725; Today at 03:45 PM .

***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 392 Re: Parting 96 Waveventure 701 Fresh water Tenn How much for the sc? And how much for the sc without motor electrical pump and exhaust



