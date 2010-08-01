|
650sx chin pad nice
Nice 650sx chin pad that is not sun faded or torn up. I'd give it an 9/10 and it hasnt been cleaned up. Base is solid as well. Judging by the tag, is was one of 160ish made in 2003 as a limited run from Kawasaki. $100 and shipping
