  Today, 01:21 PM #1
    twoburgers
    Love my new GP1800, but it's no Honda

    Just thought I would share a bit about my new ski and how it compares to my '07 F-12X GPScape.

    As you can see below, I added a few mods to my Honda - MACSboost module and his I/C. The mods added significant mid hit to acceleration and 3 to 5 MPH to the top end (conditions dependent) - all at a good value too. The Honda is a fun and wet ride and is a blast to slide around. And, for what I paid ($5260 for a 47 hour ski), it remains a trouble free value.

    The new ski is a red GP1800 that I have yet to add Riva stage 1 mods to (re-flash and breather tube and filter). While I love the new ski, I have to admit the build quality does not approach my Honda. Things like plastic panel fit, footwell panel fit, and handlebar fit and feel is where the Honda shines. I must admit I was surprised the Yamaha was not on par with the Honda. However, the GP has brutal acceleration, and with the override feature disabled, top end performance should rival the accretion up to upper 60's MPH - topping out at 80 MPH. Ride wise, the GP corners so well it is hard to stay on the thing. I was not able to get it to slide out. It is a wet ride, but not quite as wet as my Honda. The faster you go the better it rides - it takes chop like the Honda and handles boat wake better. Of course, it is wider and longer. I like the power trim and the neutral, reverse and brake features. Lastly, it is a gas hog big time. In casual riding, I blew through 13 gallons (premium) in 2.7 hours. Looks wise, the Honda and Yamaha are very different, but I do appreciate the flowing lines of the Honda - especially given how old the design is.
    Chris

    2017 Yamaha GP 1800 (Riva stage one planned)
    2007 Honda F-12X GPScape w/ MACSBoost Plug-in Module and Intercooler
    2013 Cobalt 232 w/ 350 Mag and Bravo 3
  Today, 02:24 PM #2
    pokey79
    Re: Love my new GP1800, but it's no Honda

    I'm been eyeballing them GP1800. and I own a R-12x
