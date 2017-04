Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: body warp on a square nose? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Fort Wayne Indiana Age 27 Posts 225 body warp on a square nose? Has anyone experienced body warp above the bond line around the engine compartment below the hood line? My hull has waves to it. Im going to reinforce the inside with carbon fiber but I was curious if there is a way to straighten it before I do. Last edited by Blairwill4; Today at 12:44 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

