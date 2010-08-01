Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 wb2 il #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2008 Location joliet Ilinois Posts 262 96 wb2 il I have a 96 waveblaster 2 for sale, no issues, carb rebuilt and ready to go for summer. pics will be posted, title in hand. 2 place shorelandr trailer also for sale for 600 with ski lights work and title in hand. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Drewz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules