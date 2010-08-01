|
|
-
Frequent Poster
96 wb2 il
I have a 96 waveblaster 2 for sale, no issues, carb rebuilt and ready to go for summer. pics will be posted, title in hand. 2 place shorelandr trailer also for sale for 600 with ski lights work and title in hand.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Drewz
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules