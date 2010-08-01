pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Yesterday, 11:06 PM #1
    MrIgor
    MrIgor is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    55

    Jetski tire question

    I am looking to get wheels for a dolly.

    Can roleez/wheeleez be used on pavment? Or only on sand?

    From what application i can use decent size wheels for the jetski dolly with 1" axle shaft
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:26 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,930

    Re: Jetski tire question

    Yes pavement, but NOT for towing at street speeds.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:27 PM #3
    MrIgor
    MrIgor is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    55

    Re: Jetski tire question

    Ramp is down the street from me.

    Now to find a replacement 49cm tire
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:32 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,930

    Re: Jetski tire question

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/Wheeleez-Rol...-/252812129739
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:41 PM #5
    MrIgor
    MrIgor is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    55

    Re: Jetski tire question

    That one is sold...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 