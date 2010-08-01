Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Jetski tire question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location Canada Posts 55 Jetski tire question I am looking to get wheels for a dolly.



Can roleez/wheeleez be used on pavment? Or only on sand?



From what application i can use decent size wheels for the jetski dolly with 1" axle shaft #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,930 Re: Jetski tire question Yes pavement, but NOT for towing at street speeds. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location Canada Posts 55 Re: Jetski tire question Ramp is down the street from me.



Now to find a replacement 49cm tire #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,930 Re: Jetski tire question http://www.ebay.com/itm/Wheeleez-Rol...-/252812129739 .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2012 Location Canada Posts 55 Re: Jetski tire question That one is sold... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules