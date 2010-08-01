Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Newbie Motor Install 96 XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location kirkland wa Posts 12 Newbie Motor Install 96 XP Got the motor rebuilt in my 96 XP. Since the fuel pump has previously been removed and is blocked off. I am running premix. Since the engine is out, Can I go ahead and install a plug in the oil pump inlet to the crank case, an fill the crank through the rotary valve inlet. Or do I need to put the 90 on and install the hose and just plug it, as it was before? Can I plug the rotary valve oil inlet as well? How much oil do I put in it?



Also, Ive read a lot of threads about engine alignment. Was planning to take to my seadoo repair guys since this is my first time and he has an engine alignment tool. However I just read the manual and it says to mount the pump and just insert the shaft thru the pump, adjust the engine to make sure it slides in easily. This seems to simple. based on everything I read, you should use the tool (which I don't have so will have to pay my local guy 85/hr for). My pump is in perfect condition so I am tempted to try it. Any thoughts?

