Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to remove pump driveshaft from 2003 XP? #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,711 Blog Entries 1 How to remove pump driveshaft from 2003 XP? Trying to replace the carbon ring on the drive shaft and I cannot get it out.



I have removed the pump

both hose clamps are off bellows

Removed the c-clip on the shaft

steal ring spins freely

Shaft spins freely and has about 1/8" of play front to back

Feels like it is catching on another c-clip, but I do not see one in the parts fiche.



Any ideas?



Also if anyone has an impeller, pump cone, and/or bearing kit in usable shape let me know.

