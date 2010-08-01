Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 93 waverunner 3 jet pump help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Indiana Age 31 Posts 5 93 waverunner 3 jet pump help New to the forum , so new I posted this question on the 4-stroke section by accident.



Picked Ed up a 93 waverunner 3 (Wra650ra) that is in decent shape and seems to run well. When I take it out it drives great at first, after a few 180's and some top speed tests I noticed that about 2/3 throttle gives same speed as wide open. Then I noticed if I went wide open it seemed as though the engine would rev and the prop would spin , the best way I can describe it is slip. Like a muscle car in the rain or a bad clutch. Once it started doing this it would happen at lower and lower speeds until it would just seem to rev with little to no propulsion. Rpms would go up but little to no forward thrust. I found I could shut it off for a few seconds and restart and it would perform fine for a while until the process started over. I'm wondering if these are signs of a worn impeller or wear ring. Any advice on diagnosing would be much appreciated. If it is the impeller what's the best (and cheapest , this thing's old) plan to get it operating like it's supposed to all the time. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,048 Blog Entries 6 Re: 93 waverunner 3 jet pump help Originally Posted by Jwied0601 Originally Posted by Then I noticed if I went wide open it seemed as though the engine would rev and the prop would spin , the best way I can describe it is slip.



The simple cause is the grate is not silicone sealed to the front of the pump.



Originally Posted by Jwied0601 Originally Posted by after a few 180's and some top speed tests I noticed that about 2/3 throttle gives same speed as wide open.



Post some pictures.





Bill M.



Does the engine hit the rev limiter and go bang, bang, bang as you spin out? Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) driftmaster Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules