93 waverunner 3 jet pump help
New to the forum , so new I posted this question on the 4-stroke section by accident.
Picked Ed up a 93 waverunner 3 (Wra650ra) that is in decent shape and seems to run well. When I take it out it drives great at first, after a few 180's and some top speed tests I noticed that about 2/3 throttle gives same speed as wide open. Then I noticed if I went wide open it seemed as though the engine would rev and the prop would spin , the best way I can describe it is slip. Like a muscle car in the rain or a bad clutch. Once it started doing this it would happen at lower and lower speeds until it would just seem to rev with little to no propulsion. Rpms would go up but little to no forward thrust. I found I could shut it off for a few seconds and restart and it would perform fine for a while until the process started over. I'm wondering if these are signs of a worn impeller or wear ring. Any advice on diagnosing would be much appreciated. If it is the impeller what's the best (and cheapest , this thing's old) plan to get it operating like it's supposed to all the time.
This is cavitation. It may have a simple cause and or the impeller may need repair or replacement.
The simple cause is the grate is not silicone sealed to the front of the pump.
Some of that is normal (about the last 3/4 throttle), and some of it may be caused by the cavitation.
Post some pictures.
Bill M.
Does the engine hit the rev limiter and go bang, bang, bang as you spin out?
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
