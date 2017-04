Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1974 Js400 crank case #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Michigan Posts 13 1974 Js400 crank case I bought a js400 and the guy before me had put oil/lube in the crank case it that good or bad, it's not a pre mix gas either. It says it takes straight unleaded on the gas tank. no oil tank either.

