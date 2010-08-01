Ok so on the trailer fires right up revs to the moon, in water it feels like it will only go to 1/4 throttle and there's nothing left dream-o-meter says 25ish, doesn't spit ,sputter idles great drive it right on the trailer revs to the moon again out of water, mag cylinder plug soaking wet but has no fire, pulled plug and can see spark outside the motor
Since then I've replaced
Fuel pump
Cat delete with dplate installed
Pulled and flow tested injectors
3 new coils
3 new wires and plugs
Any ideas ski only had 41 hours on it,its ran like this since I bought it