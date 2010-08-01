pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:30 PM #1
    04 gp1300r top speed 25mph 3000 rpms in water

    Ok so on the trailer fires right up revs to the moon, in water it feels like it will only go to 1/4 throttle and there's nothing left dream-o-meter says 25ish, doesn't spit ,sputter idles great drive it right on the trailer revs to the moon again out of water, mag cylinder plug soaking wet but has no fire, pulled plug and can see spark outside the motor

    Since then I've replaced
    Fuel pump
    Cat delete with dplate installed
    Pulled and flow tested injectors
    3 new coils
    3 new wires and plugs

    Any ideas ski only had 41 hours on it,its ran like this since I bought it
  Yesterday, 09:32 PM #2
    Re: 04 gp1300r top speed 25mph 3000 rpms in water

    Carb rebuild

  Yesterday, 09:34 PM #3
    Re: 04 gp1300r top speed 25mph 3000 rpms in water

    Sorry I forgot it's efi , and there's no codes or anything not nornal on the gauge
  Today, 12:01 AM #4
    Re: 04 gp1300r top speed 25mph 3000 rpms in water

    Quote Originally Posted by Luvme4 thamoney03 View Post
    mag cylinder plug soaking wet but has no fire, pulled plug and can see spark outside the motor
    Build a peak voltage tester and test the igniter leads to each coil.

    I used the attached circuit.


    Bill M.

    This method can be used to test any brand CDI
