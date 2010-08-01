pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:10 PM #1
    weekly-rider
    F-12 Side bump strips

    new to this forum so HI. I just got a 2006 f-12 and the side bump strips are missing. (inserts) looked on the web and they are no longer available. does anyone know where I may get them? from what I can tell the part # is 71212-HW1-670ZC any info will help. thanks
  2. Today, 07:19 PM #2
    hondatrax03
    Re: F-12 Side bump strips

    I would try Brian over at JetskiInt

    http://jetskisint.com/honda-aquatrax...rub-rails.html


  3. Today, 08:05 PM #3
    weekly-rider
    Re: F-12 Side bump strips

    thanks. I got them ordered. I knew someone had them. thanks again.
  4. Today, 08:06 PM #4
    hondatrax03
    Re: F-12 Side bump strips

    Quote Originally Posted by weekly-rider
    thanks. I got them ordered. I knew someone had them. thanks again.
    No problem happy to help.

