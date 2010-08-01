|
F-12 Side bump strips
new to this forum so HI. I just got a 2006 f-12 and the side bump strips are missing. (inserts) looked on the web and they are no longer available. does anyone know where I may get them? from what I can tell the part # is 71212-HW1-670ZC any info will help. thanks
Re: F-12 Side bump strips
I would try Brian over at JetskiInt
http://jetskisint.com/honda-aquatrax...rub-rails.html
Re: F-12 Side bump strips
thanks. I got them ordered. I knew someone had them. thanks again.
Re: F-12 Side bump strips
No problem happy to help.
