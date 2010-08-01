Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: F-12 Side bump strips #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location indiana Age 64 Posts 2 F-12 Side bump strips new to this forum so HI. I just got a 2006 f-12 and the side bump strips are missing. (inserts) looked on the web and they are no longer available. does anyone know where I may get them? from what I can tell the part # is 71212-HW1-670ZC any info will help. thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Posts 17 Re: F-12 Side bump strips I would try Brian over at JetskiInt



http://jetskisint.com/honda-aquatrax...rub-rails.html





thanks. I got them ordered. I knew someone had them. thanks again.



