Hey all,

I have a 300sx that I picked up super cheap last summer.. rode the crap out of it.. however it is a bit too small for me.

I just scored and 86 X-2 650 for cheap that is clean, and I want to swap the 650 into the 300sx. I have seen all sorts of different ways and post on here from people, and they are all different.

I am looking for the easiest way to do this mod.

Very new here, any input would help.

Thanks in advance.