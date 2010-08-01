Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 300sx to 650 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location NW Ohio Posts 5 300sx to 650 conversion Hey all,



I have a 300sx that I picked up super cheap last summer.. rode the crap out of it.. however it is a bit too small for me.



I just scored and 86 X-2 650 for cheap that is clean, and I want to swap the 650 into the 300sx. I have seen all sorts of different ways and post on here from people, and they are all different.



I am looking for the easiest way to do this mod.



Very new here, any input would help.



