Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to tell if Waverunner Multi-Function Display is original? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 12 How to tell if Waverunner Multi-Function Display is original? I recently purchased a 2004 FX HO that supposedly was owned by some rich old guy that never rode it. The MFD showed 3.0 hours. I am starting to see a few clues now that maybe ski had more hours on it. Maybe the guy bought a MFD on ebay with 3.0 hours and installed it. Is there any way to tell if it is original?



Thanks!

