Go easy on me as I'm sure there is an old thread about this that I can't find. I am new to the forum and only a year in to owning jet skis. I recently bought a 93 waverunner 3 with the 650 motor. Runs great and is in pretty good shape. When I took it out it drives fine for a while , after about 10 minutes or so i can pull the throttle wide open and it will start to "slip". The engine will rev with what feels like weak propulsion. It will get progressively worse if I keep pushing it. If I shut it off for a few seconds and then restart it seems to work fine for a little while again but then will ultimately happen again. I can't see any obvious issue when I look in the pump , haven't taken it apart yet. After reading some old threads I am wondering if my impeller and/or wear ring are getting worn out. In one old thread I remember seeing someone mention there was a place you could send your pump and they would send you a reman. pump for much cheaper than rebuilding it yourself. Does this ring any bells? Either way any recommendations on how to proceed? I am willing to do the work and pretty capable I just need a little guidance and am trying to be cheap since it's an old boat.

