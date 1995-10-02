Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 750sx Fire Extinguisher Stuck in Round Compartment #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Iowa Posts 2 750sx Fire Extinguisher Stuck in Round Compartment I feel stupid having to ask about this, but I bought a '93 750sx last summer and at the time it had a marine fire extinguisher stuck in the round compartment on the right side of the hull. The guy I bought it from said he couldn't get it out and he was fairly mechanically inclined. I tried turning it every which way and pulling hard enough that the metal pins that hold the circular compartment cover dug into the metal of the extinguisher canister far enough that I'm worried it will puncture and make a mess (and safety hazard).



Any suggestions on getting the fire extinguisher out? The only thing stopping it is the metal pins, but I can't see how they can be easily removed or retracted.



I can provide a photo if it will help, but it probably looks exactly like what you are picturing in your mind.



Thanks for the help! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 107 Re: 750sx Fire Extinguisher Stuck in Round Compartment Did you try wd40?





No, I did not try any lubricants. I can definitely give that a try later when I am home to see if that is enough to get it out.



There is a significant interference between the pins and the cannister. I'm guessing a few millimeters. The pins are cylindrical shape with unbroken edges so they tend to dig into metal cannister before there is any opportunity for the cannister to push the pins out of the way (although the pins seem to be rigidly anchored to the sides of the compartment so it doesn't seem like they will give at all).



Maybe a better question is does anyone have ideas for safely discharging a marine PWC fire extinguisher while it is still stuck inside the compartment? It's so old and beat up that it needs to be replaced anyway, so if I could safely discharge it I could cut or cold chisel the cannister enough to get it out. #4 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,573 Re: 750sx Fire Extinguisher Stuck in Round Compartment just yank the thing out.the can is probably corroded so it's a bit swollen but that were always tight in there.

do not pull the pins out as they won't stay put afterward.

Use explosives and stand back.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



a mash hammer , drill a hole in the bulk head and smash it out , to discharge i would get a length of garden hose and hose clamp it to the nozzle and discharge it into your next door neighbors car ..,then tie a strap around the head and pull , ""theory"" if it went in it has to come out ?



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

