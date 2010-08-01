|
I dream skis
2017 SX-R Parts List?
I'm looking for a parts list for the new SX-R. Sites like PartZilla and Babbitt's don't seem to have them yet. Anyone know a source for one? If they aren't out yet, does anyone recall for other new models how long it usually takes for them to be available? Thanks!
Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?
Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?
I have a R&D Filter in stock, one kit left. Have flo-grate, 1 left on hand. PM me if any interest, no tax, decent price, can ship today. Have other stuff coming but lots of back-orders.
I dream skis
Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?
Oh man, would you believe I never thought to check there? Thanks!
Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?
Mason, You gonna build a light weight SXR1500? Oh Hell Yeah!
Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?
It's like you're reading my mind. Can you guess what's after that? Here's a hint: G3X2.
Mason, You gonna build a light weight SXR1500? Oh Hell Yeah!
Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?
Wow! OMG! I'm on that! I'll be your first customer
