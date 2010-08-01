pxctoday

  Today, 12:45 PM #1
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    40
    Posts
    687

    2017 SX-R Parts List?

    I'm looking for a parts list for the new SX-R. Sites like PartZilla and Babbitt's don't seem to have them yet. Anyone know a source for one? If they aren't out yet, does anyone recall for other new models how long it usually takes for them to be available? Thanks!
  Today, 01:02 PM #2
    beerdart
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home beerdart's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    2,256

    Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?

    Kawasaki.
    https://www.kawasaki.com/Parts/Parts...2017/JS1500AHF
  Today, 01:05 PM #3
    Maulin Marto
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Maulin Marto's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    IL.
    Age
    50
    Posts
    3,351

    Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?

    I have a R&D Filter in stock, one kit left. Have flo-grate, 1 left on hand. PM me if any interest, no tax, decent price, can ship today. Have other stuff coming but lots of back-orders.
  Today, 01:06 PM #4
    Masonboswell
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    40
    Posts
    687

    Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?

    Quote Originally Posted by beerdart View Post
    Kawasaki.
    https://www.kawasaki.com/Parts/Parts...2017/JS1500AHF
    Oh man, would you believe I never thought to check there? Thanks!
  Today, 01:49 PM #5
    aggrovated
    resident guru aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,160

    Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?

    Mason, You gonna build a light weight SXR1500? Oh Hell Yeah!
  Today, 01:59 PM #6
    Masonboswell
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    40
    Posts
    687

    Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?

    Quote Originally Posted by aggrovated View Post
    Mason, You gonna build a light weight SXR1500? Oh Hell Yeah!
    It's like you're reading my mind. Can you guess what's after that? Here's a hint: G3X2.
  Today, 02:33 PM #7
    aggrovated
    resident guru aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,160

    Re: 2017 SX-R Parts List?

    Wow! OMG! I'm on that! I'll be your first customer
