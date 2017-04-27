|
FS: RARE Vintage Photographs at eBay, closing Thursday night
I have several rare vintage photos, suitable for framing or other display, closing tonight at eBay:
1) An original 11x14 photograph of pro closed course racing at the Don CeSar Beach Resort, St. Pete Beach, FL in 1984 during the IJSBA National Tour.
In the early 80's, racing at the Don CeSar was one of the highlights of the IJSBA National Tour. For the traveling pros, racing at "the Don" meant first-class lodging, large crowds, and racing in the surf of the Gulf of Mexico. For five years, the Don hosted all the top racers of that era when the sport was in it's formative years.
2) An original 11x14 photograph of pro woman racer Brenda Burns racing slalom during the World Finals at Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1984.
Brenda was one of the original pioneers of the sport, starting when she was still in her teens. She won two world titles in 1987 & 1988 and was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in 2007.
3) An original 11x14 photograph of pro Nicolas "The Fighter" Rius racing closed course during the World Finals at Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1993. This photo was taken as Nicolas was en route to earning his first World Championship
Nicolas was a phenom from his earliest teenage days racing in Europe, before transitioning to citizenship in the United States. He is known for paving the way for true international competition at the World Finals, after years of dominance by racers from the USA. An extremely talented and versatile racer, he won seven world titles in the Ski, Sport and Runabout classes. Nicolas was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
4) An original 11x14 photograph of pro Jeff "The Jammer" Jacobs racing closed course during at Ft. Myers Beach in 1987. This photo was taken as Jeff pursued the National Championship in his rookie year.
Jeff was a phenom from his earliest teenage days racing dominating the novice and expert classes, before turning pro after winning the Expert National title, earning him the #51 race number, the lowest available for rookie pros.
Jeff won ten world titles in the Ski class during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
5) An original 11x14 photograph of pro Larry "The Ripper" Rippenkroeger performing on of his signature tricks - riding two Jet Skis at the same time during a freestyle competition at Lake Lanier Islands, near Atlanta, GA.
Larry was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour when the sport was in its infancy. Larry's name is synonymous with the sport. He is known for his innovation in freestyle, his easy-going nature, and his hard-charging racing on the water where he muscled his ski across the water.
After his retirement from racing, Larry built a sterling career as a stunt man for many major movies, most notably doing much of the stunt work for action superstar Bruce Willis.
Larry won two world titles in the Ski class and two in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
6) An original 8x10 photograph of Mark Lauber riding a Jet Ski over the water ski ramp at the water ski capital of the world (at that time): Cypress Gardens, Florida.
This is the first ever authorized jump of a Jet Ski over the world-famous water ski ramp.
Backstory: we were pitching the executives at Cypress Gardens in 1982 on having them host one of our Jet Ski races for the following season. Mark suggested the possibility of creating a ramp jump competition.
"Sounds great, but can a Jet Ski actually ride over the water ski ramp?"
"Oh yeah, of course. We have our ski on the trailer and could show you!"
So we unloaded the ski and here is the photo of that historic moment. And the following season, we held the ramp jump competition, and later that day, a 5-man demonstration jump.
This is a rare photo of Mark, as he made his mark in the sport more as a race promoter and announcer than as a racer, ultimately being inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in 2011. During his career as a race promoter, we created and staged more than 120 races, almost all in Florida, and awarded more than $1,100,000 in prize money. We also had 5 of our races aired on ESPN.
As a race announcer, Mark was one of the earliest announcers in the sport, both on-site and on ESPN, both for our own races and for the IJSBA World Finals.
7) An original 8x10 photograph of pro racer Scott Watkins riding his Jet Ski in the pool in 1988 during MTV's coverage of Spring Break at Daytone Beach, Florida.
This photo also appeared in SPLASH Magazine as a 2-page spread - I have included that photo just to illustrate the photo's newsworthiness at the time. SPLASH Magazine is NOT included in this auction.
Scott Watkins burst onto the race scene in the late 80's and was known for his leg-dragging style in closed course and slalom, but even more so, for his skills in freestyle. Nicknamed "Hollywood" for his flashy style, Scott had a solid career as a racer, but even more impact working for Jet Pilot, where he was a sponsored racer, and later, working in product development with Yamaha.
This iconic photo came about when Scott, along with my brother, Mark Lauber, were invited by Kawasaki to serve as riders during MTV's coverage of Spring Break. Both were interviewed by VJ Downtown Julie Brown and a young, unknown Adam Sandler. I had the good fortune to tag along and documented the weekend in photographs, ultimately leading to several assignments for MTV in subsequent years.
8) An original 8x10 photograph of Chris Lauber riding a 1978 Jet Ski at his rental location on the Manasquan River in New Jersey, soon after being introduced to the sport via an ad in the local newspaper, "Fun in the Sun Summer Job."
This is a rare photo of me, as I made my mark in the sport more as a race promoter and photographer than as a racer, ultimately being inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in 2011. During my career as a race promoter, I created and staged more than 120 races, almost all in Florida, and awarded more than $1,100,000 in prize money. We also had 5 of our races aired on ESPN.
As a photographer, I had hundreds of photos published, including 65 covers and numerous 2-page spreads, in all the domestic magazines, as well as magazines in Japan and England. Included in my portfolio are some of the sport's most iconic photos of all the sport's pioneers and the glory days of Jet Ski racing in the 80's and 90's.
9) An original 8x10 photograph of pro racers at the World Finals, Lake Havasu City, AZ in the early 90's.
10) An original 8x10 photograph of pro racer Rob Flores at the World Finals, Lake Havasu City, AZ in the early 90's.
Rob was a stellar racer back in the day and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
11) An original 8x10 photograph of pro freestylist Rick Roy in the mid 90's.
Rick is a two-time World Champion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.
PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
PWC Promoter 1979-2001
1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships
