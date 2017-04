Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Painting my ski...What paint? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 24 Posts 35 Painting my ski...What paint? Painting my ski soon, already have clearcoat but I'm wondering what kind of paint I should use.



I'm looking to paint it black with some flake/sparkle.

What kind have you guys used?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules