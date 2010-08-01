|
2003 xlt 800 issues
I recently bought a fixer upper, had been sitting for quite a while and stored improperly. I am having idle and throttling issues but the ski will start and putter with a throttle pump. There is also a slow drip of brackish/oily water from the exhaust during start up attempts, only one day of troubleshooting so far but I figured I'd see what some more experienced guys thought on the subject before continuing.
