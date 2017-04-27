Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 550 Parts JS/SX #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Chicago IL Age 25 Posts 1,746 Kawasaki 550 Parts JS/SX Selling extra parts to fund my medical bills. Busted my ankle good. No riding for 3 months



1) 550 Piston Port Motor

-150/150 compression w/ milled head, stock bore

-Includes everything minus the exhaust

-Needs one exhaust stud installed

-Runs great, i used it all Winter/Spring



$315 as pictured or $275 minus OEM starter



Those are local pick up prices for the motor^



2) '82-'89 Driveshaft



Local pick up $65. Not worth shipping this IMO



3) '82-'89 JS 550 Pump

-Skat 15 degree pitch impeller

-No chips in Pump Stator vanes

-Complete with all hardware minus 4 bolts that bolt to hull

$120 plus shipping



4) '82-'89 JS 550 Pump

-Skat 15 degree pitch impeller

-No chips in Pump Stator vanes

-Complete with all hardware minus 4 bolts that bolt to hull



$120 plus shipping



Pumps are in exact same condition.



5) (2) Non Lanyard JS/SX Start Stop Switches $45 shipped each



6) Mariner Waterbox

-has a small smallllllll hole in the bottom. I actually ran as is for 3 years with no problem until I noticed it when I put the stock box back in.



$50 plus shipping



7) Ocean Pro Ride Plate

$75 plus shipping



Will get pics tomorrow of the OP plate























2014 Superjet #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Chicago IL Age 25 Posts 1,746 Re: Kawasaki 550 Parts JS/SX Everything is OBO...forgot to add that. Will have more parts to add soon





