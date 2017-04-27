pxctoday

  Today, 01:17 AM
    Kawasaki 550 Parts JS/SX

    Selling extra parts to fund my medical bills. Busted my ankle good. No riding for 3 months

    1) 550 Piston Port Motor
    -150/150 compression w/ milled head, stock bore
    -Includes everything minus the exhaust
    -Needs one exhaust stud installed
    -Runs great, i used it all Winter/Spring

    $315 as pictured or $275 minus OEM starter

    Those are local pick up prices for the motor^

    2) '82-'89 Driveshaft

    Local pick up $65. Not worth shipping this IMO

    3) '82-'89 JS 550 Pump
    -Skat 15 degree pitch impeller
    -No chips in Pump Stator vanes
    -Complete with all hardware minus 4 bolts that bolt to hull
    $120 plus shipping

    4) '82-'89 JS 550 Pump
    -Skat 15 degree pitch impeller
    -No chips in Pump Stator vanes
    -Complete with all hardware minus 4 bolts that bolt to hull

    $120 plus shipping

    Pumps are in exact same condition.

    5) (2) Non Lanyard JS/SX Start Stop Switches $45 shipped each

    6) Mariner Waterbox
    -has a small smallllllll hole in the bottom. I actually ran as is for 3 years with no problem until I noticed it when I put the stock box back in.

    $50 plus shipping

    7) Ocean Pro Ride Plate
    $75 plus shipping

    Will get pics tomorrow of the OP plate











  Today, 01:43 AM
    Re: Kawasaki 550 Parts JS/SX

    Everything is OBO...forgot to add that. Will have more parts to add soon


