Selling extra parts to fund my medical bills. Busted my ankle good. No riding for 3 months
1) 550 Piston Port Motor
-150/150 compression w/ milled head, stock bore
-Includes everything minus the exhaust
-Needs one exhaust stud installed
-Runs great, i used it all Winter/Spring
$315 as pictured or $275 minus OEM starter
Those are local pick up prices for the motor^
2) '82-'89 Driveshaft
Local pick up $65. Not worth shipping this IMO
3) '82-'89 JS 550 Pump
-Skat 15 degree pitch impeller
-No chips in Pump Stator vanes
-Complete with all hardware minus 4 bolts that bolt to hull
$120 plus shipping
4) '82-'89 JS 550 Pump
-Skat 15 degree pitch impeller
-No chips in Pump Stator vanes
-Complete with all hardware minus 4 bolts that bolt to hull
$120 plus shipping
Pumps are in exact same condition.
5) (2) Non Lanyard JS/SX Start Stop Switches $45 shipped each
6) Mariner Waterbox
-has a small smallllllll hole in the bottom. I actually ran as is for 3 years with no problem until I noticed it when I put the stock box back in.
$50 plus shipping
7) Ocean Pro Ride Plate
$75 plus shipping
Will get pics tomorrow of the OP plate
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk