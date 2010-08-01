pxctoday

    96 gsx no spark no lanyard beep. Help!

    Bought this cheap over winter it had lil info on it. Came with no key. I recently went and got a key programmed and when plugged in it beeped. Tried cranking it over was hard at first(probably from it sitting so long) well it killed the battery.

    so with that I gave it a full charge for two days and tried again. Now this time when I plug it in I don't get beeps. The two lights light up then go off and will crank great but no spark.

    i have checked plugs swapped them trimmed the wires checked the box up front all fuses are good. Made sure the ground wire and the smaller ground wire clean and properly attached battery is good not even a yr old. Has fuel and compression is 150/150

    where do I go from here? Did the key get unprogrammed? There other things I need to check. Been looking for hrs and couldn't find my answer so this is why I decided to post. Thanks in advance
    Re: 96 gsx no spark no lanyard beep. Help!

    I don't believe that the key became unprogrammed since you had confirmation with the two lights turning on and then off after plugging the key onto the lanyard post and you didn't get 1 long beep from the MPEM or 8 short beeps from the MPEM.

    The speaker/beeper that the beeps come from doesn't always work. Mine works. Then it doesn't. Then it does and so on. But as long as I plug the key onto the lanyard post and the motor starts. I'm on the gas and gone!

    But maybe the non-spark situation is caused by a sheared woodruff key(pull the magneto cover off & look on the snout of the crankshaft for a very small piece of rectangular metal is above the surface), a faulty rev limiter or incorrect Rotary Valve timing.

    I guess start there and others will add input along the way.


    Re: 96 gsx no spark no lanyard beep. Help!

    Also could be internal rust in the cylinders, pistons or on the crank causing some drag to the cranking speed and this draining the battery.


