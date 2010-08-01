Bought this cheap over winter it had lil info on it. Came with no key. I recently went and got a key programmed and when plugged in it beeped. Tried cranking it over was hard at first(probably from it sitting so long) well it killed the battery.
so with that I gave it a full charge for two days and tried again. Now this time when I plug it in I don't get beeps. The two lights light up then go off and will crank great but no spark.
i have checked plugs swapped them trimmed the wires checked the box up front all fuses are good. Made sure the ground wire and the smaller ground wire clean and properly attached battery is good not even a yr old. Has fuel and compression is 150/150
where do I go from here? Did the key get unprogrammed? There other things I need to check. Been looking for hrs and couldn't find my answer so this is why I decided to post. Thanks in advance