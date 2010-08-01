Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Red head 650 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2009 Location Lafayette La Posts 91 Red head 650 Just picked up another x2, going to strip for parts. Whats up with the red head on the x2 650? My 93 has a red head as well, but i can't tell any difference....just wondering. grabbed this one for parts for cheap and spent less time getting it to run than just De-winterizing mine, lol. Ski is complete, even has a set of training floats to take up room in my boat shed. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,923 Re: Red head 650 They were a one year thing, a change was made 2nd year when they realized the red heads were prone to warp from heat. Dimension-wise they are the same. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,184 Re: Red head 650 I've heard the red ones were a lightweight casting and prone to warpage and cracking. I have one on my 89 650sx and don't have any issues. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2009 Location Lafayette La Posts 91 Re: Red head 650 How about that, was it just the head that was different? My 93 has one as well, didn't realize it had been swapped. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules