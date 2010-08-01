pxctoday

Thread: Red head 650

  Yesterday, 10:15 PM #1
    spears7100
    spears7100 is offline
    PWCToday Regular spears7100's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Lafayette La
    Posts
    91

    Red head 650

    Just picked up another x2, going to strip for parts. Whats up with the red head on the x2 650? My 93 has a red head as well, but i can't tell any difference....just wondering. grabbed this one for parts for cheap and spent less time getting it to run than just De-winterizing mine, lol. Ski is complete, even has a set of training floats to take up room in my boat shed.
  Yesterday, 10:22 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,923

    Re: Red head 650

    They were a one year thing, a change was made 2nd year when they realized the red heads were prone to warp from heat. Dimension-wise they are the same.
  Yesterday, 10:24 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,184

    Re: Red head 650

    I've heard the red ones were a lightweight casting and prone to warpage and cracking. I have one on my 89 650sx and don't have any issues.
  Yesterday, 10:38 PM #4
    spears7100
    spears7100 is offline
    PWCToday Regular spears7100's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Lafayette La
    Posts
    91

    Re: Red head 650

    How about that, was it just the head that was different? My 93 has one as well, didn't realize it had been swapped.
