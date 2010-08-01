Thread: Red head 650

|
Red head 650
Just picked up another x2, going to strip for parts. Whats up with the red head on the x2 650? My 93 has a red head as well, but i can't tell any difference....just wondering. grabbed this one for parts for cheap and spent less time getting it to run than just De-winterizing mine, lol. Ski is complete, even has a set of training floats to take up room in my boat shed.
Re: Red head 650
They were a one year thing, a change was made 2nd year when they realized the red heads were prone to warp from heat. Dimension-wise they are the same.
Re: Red head 650
I've heard the red ones were a lightweight casting and prone to warpage and cracking. I have one on my 89 650sx and don't have any issues.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: Red head 650
How about that, was it just the head that was different? My 93 has one as well, didn't realize it had been swapped.
