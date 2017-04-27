I can show you how to rebuild the stock carb properly.
Bill M.
Lol I'm on the verge of buying a new carb but I'll take your word for it and wait. But I'm still wondering... can I just tune the stock carb I have right now until I do all that other stuff. Doesn't carb settings proportion the air/fuel mixture anyways?
I would recommend inspecting the carb and take care of the problems
associated with Kawasaki Keihin carbs. It will help the reliability of your
ski.
My definition of reliable is a ski that starts every time (without a primmer),
idles for long periods of time without the engine loading up or dying. Can be
trusted with a beginner to continue running after they fall off. The engine
must continue to run until it circles back, and pulls the rider out of the hole
without issue.
All day long.
Originally Posted by riverrider650
But I'm still wondering... can I just tune the stock carb I have right now until I do all that other stuff.
Yes, that is my point. Large carbs on stock engines do not provide the
performance you expect for the money spent.
I can tune a 44 or 46 to provide decent performance, but it requires completely
different jetting.
At this point, an 8/16 Skat Trak impeller is your best investment. Keep in mind
there are other impeller choices that may be less expensive, but they are not
equal to an 8/16.
Originally Posted by riverrider650
Doesn't carb settings proportion the air/fuel mixture anyways?
I am not sure what you mean?
Many people think bigger is always better, and in truth, bigger usually just creates
more problems. Big carbs, big pipes, big impellers, etc.
Up to a point single carbs will be easy to tune, but once you start using modified
single carbs, jetting becomes increasingly difficult (because they tend to run lean).
If you have the wrong impeller size, it can make jetting nearly impossible (wrong
impeller sizes will cause the engine to run lean).
Bill M.
Yeah I will go with an aftermarket impeller, but what I meant earlier is I'm wondering if I can tune the carb to get more fuel, in a fuel to air mixture considering that porting the cylinders will draw more air into the engine.