  Yesterday, 10:25 PM #11
    wmazz
    Re: Ported cylinder and possibly new card?

    Case porting is a little difficult to achieve these results. You will need
    to fill part of the cases with JB weld.

    Did you raise the exhaust ports?

    Use a stock head gasket, if possible have your cylinder decked ~.010"
    Do not use a thick gasket!

    If you are on a budget, you would be better off keeping the stock 34mm carb
    (it is not a 28mm carb). Dry out your stock exhaust pipe. Purchase a stock
    650 exhaust manifold with a diverter (TS650).

    Then purchase a 8/16 skat trak impeller.

    ================================================== ===========

    Large carbs should wait until the above is completed or a decent exhaust system
    like a Coffman is installed.

    ================================================== ============

    I can show you how to rebuild the stock carb properly.


    Bill M.
    Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 10:27 PM.
    Bill M.


  Yesterday, 10:38 PM #12
    Pstroud38
    Re: Ported cylinder and possibly new card?

    What he said^


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 10:43 PM #13
    riverrider650
    Re: Ported cylinder and possibly new card?

    Quote Originally Posted by wmazz View Post
    Case porting is a little difficult to achieve these results. You will need
    to fill part of the cases with JB weld.

    Did you raise the exhaust ports?

    Use a stock head gasket, if possible have your cylinder decked ~.010"
    Do not use a thick gasket!

    If you are on a budget, you would be better off keeping the stock 34mm carb
    (it is not a 28mm carb). Dry out your stock exhaust pipe. Purchase a stock
    650 exhaust manifold with a diverter (TS650).

    Then purchase a 8/16 skat trak impeller.

    ================================================== ===========

    Large carbs should wait until the above is completed or a decent exhaust system
    like a Coffman is installed.

    ================================================== ============

    I can show you how to rebuild the stock carb properly.


    Bill M.
    Lol I'm on the verge of buying a new carb but I'll take your word for it and wait. But I'm still wondering... can I just tune the stock carb I have right now until I do all that other stuff. Doesn't carb settings proportion the air/fuel mixture anyways?
  Yesterday, 11:45 PM #14
    wmazz
    Re: Ported cylinder and possibly new card?

    I would recommend inspecting the carb and take care of the problems
    associated with Kawasaki Keihin carbs. It will help the reliability of your
    ski.

    My definition of reliable is a ski that starts every time (without a primmer),
    idles for long periods of time without the engine loading up or dying. Can be
    trusted with a beginner to continue running after they fall off. The engine
    must continue to run until it circles back, and pulls the rider out of the hole
    without issue.

    All day long.

    Quote Originally Posted by riverrider650 View Post
    But I'm still wondering... can I just tune the stock carb I have right now until I do all that other stuff.
    Yes, that is my point. Large carbs on stock engines do not provide the
    performance you expect for the money spent.

    I can tune a 44 or 46 to provide decent performance, but it requires completely
    different jetting.

    At this point, an 8/16 Skat Trak impeller is your best investment. Keep in mind
    there are other impeller choices that may be less expensive, but they are not
    equal to an 8/16.

    Quote Originally Posted by riverrider650 View Post
    Doesn't carb settings proportion the air/fuel mixture anyways?
    I am not sure what you mean?

    Many people think bigger is always better, and in truth, bigger usually just creates
    more problems. Big carbs, big pipes, big impellers, etc.

    Up to a point single carbs will be easy to tune, but once you start using modified
    single carbs, jetting becomes increasingly difficult (because they tend to run lean).

    If you have the wrong impeller size, it can make jetting nearly impossible (wrong
    impeller sizes will cause the engine to run lean).



    Bill M.
    Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 11:57 PM.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 12:00 AM #15
    riverrider650
    Re: Ported cylinder and possibly new card?

    Quote Originally Posted by wmazz View Post
    I would recommend inspecting the carb and take care of the problems
    associated with Kawasaki Keihin carbs. It will help the reliability of your
    ski.

    My definition of reliable is a ski that starts every time (without a primmer),
    idles for long periods of time without the engine loading up or dying. Can be
    trusted with a beginner to continue running after they fall off. The engine
    must continue to run until it circles back, and pulls the rider out of the hole
    without issue.

    All day long.



    Yes, that is my point. Large carbs on stock engines do not provide the
    performance you expect for the money spent.

    I can tune a 44 or 46 to provide decent performance, but it requires completely
    different jetting.

    At this point, an 8/16 Skat Trak impeller is your best investment. Keep in mind
    there are other impeller choices that may be less expensive, but they are not
    equal to an 8/16.



    I am not sure what you mean?

    Many people think bigger is always better, and in truth, bigger usually just creates
    more problems. Big carbs, big pipes, big impellers, etc.

    Up to a point single carbs will be easy to tune, but once you start using modified
    single carbs, jetting becomes increasingly difficult.

    If you have the wrong impeller size, it can make jetting nearly impossible.



    Bill M.


    Yeah I will go with an aftermarket impeller, but what I meant earlier is I'm wondering if I can tune the carb to get more fuel, in a fuel to air mixture considering that porting the cylinders will draw more air into the engine.


    Aren't they what these screws are on the carb?




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
