Case porting is a little difficult to achieve these results. You will need

to fill part of the cases with JB weld.



Did you raise the exhaust ports?



Use a stock head gasket, if possible have your cylinder decked ~.010"

Do not use a thick gasket!



If you are on a budget, you would be better off keeping the stock 34mm carb

(it is not a 28mm carb). Dry out your stock exhaust pipe. Purchase a stock

650 exhaust manifold with a diverter (TS650).



Then purchase a 8/16 skat trak impeller.



================================================== ===========



Large carbs should wait until the above is completed or a decent exhaust system

like a Coffman is installed.



================================================== ============



I can show you how to rebuild the stock carb properly.





Bill M.





What he said^





I would recommend inspecting the carb and take care of the problems

associated with Kawasaki Keihin carbs. It will help the reliability of your

ski.



My definition of reliable is a ski that starts every time (without a primmer),

idles for long periods of time without the engine loading up or dying. Can be

trusted with a beginner to continue running after they fall off. The engine

must continue to run until it circles back, and pulls the rider out of the hole

without issue.



All day long.



But I'm still wondering... can I just tune the stock carb I have right now until I do all that other stuff.

performance you expect for the money spent.



I can tune a 44 or 46 to provide decent performance, but it requires completely

different jetting.



At this point, an 8/16 Skat Trak impeller is your best investment. Keep in mind

there are other impeller choices that may be less expensive, but they are not

equal to an 8/16.



Doesn't carb settings proportion the air/fuel mixture anyways?



Many people think bigger is always better, and in truth, bigger usually just creates

more problems. Big carbs, big pipes, big impellers, etc.



Up to a point single carbs will be easy to tune, but once you start using modified

single carbs, jetting becomes increasingly difficult (because they tend to run lean).



If you have the wrong impeller size, it can make jetting nearly impossible (wrong

impeller sizes will cause the engine to run lean).







Bill M.





Yeah I will go with an aftermarket impeller, but what I meant earlier is I'm wondering if I can tune the carb to get more fuel, in a fuel to air mixture considering that porting the cylinders will draw more air into the engine.

Aren't they what these screws are on the carb?





Aren't they what these screws are on the carb?









