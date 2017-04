Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gp1200 complete engine part out #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Billerica, Ma Age 46 Posts 276 Gp1200 complete engine part out I have a GP1200 with a bad piston and head. Fresh water engine super clean



Cylinder is good will need a bore fresh water clean $150

Crank pto bearing bad good core $75

cases bottom case cracked top in great shape $100

triple 44 mikunis with air box $175

stator $50

flywheel $50

Reed and intake $30

Also have the exhaust, flwheel cover etc.

All prices are best offer Plus shipping

Some goodies



1996 Waveblaster

