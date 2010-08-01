pxctoday

  Today, 07:35 PM
    Trinity Composites
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Palm Bay, FL
    Age
    39
    Posts
    165

    Trinity Composites

    Very exited to announce that Mason Boswell out of Tennessee is purchasing Trinity Composites! Trinity Composites most successful product the Vector V-Drive will carry on its reputation under the ownership and direction of Mason.


    Mason will be overseeing and learning all of our processing over the next two months as we complete our current work. We will continue to support the transition to the extent that is needed to ensure a successful conversion.


    It is great to know that the current build quality of Trinity Composites will be passed on to Mason who is very passionate about the jetski industry. Mason is already a very successful business person who will be right at home carrying on the high level of craftsmanship.


    Thank you Mason and to his family, also to everyone else in the industry that has supported this product and its growth to this point!


    To add some color to this post, a picture of what Trinity Composites is about. Danny Mace's #15 Vector V-Drive 1100 on its way to Europe! Thank you Danny and crew!
  Today, 07:50 PM
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,710

    Re: Trinity Composites

    Right on Mason, good luck!
