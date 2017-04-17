Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750/800 parts for sale. Spring cleanup. #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2012 Location Wa. Age 49 Posts 1,453 750/800 parts for sale. Spring cleanup. Kommander 750/800 28cc domes.. A few hours of use, perfect condition besides oil and specs of dust from sitting in my garage. Approx 170psi on SP 750. IIRC.

85.00 shipped



Jet Dynamics intake 750sx, 750sxi. Will not work on Sxi Pro (unless you take a grinder to it). . Has 3 or 4 hours on it. $160.00 shipped



Solas 750/800 9/15 Concord.. Research tells me it's a great impeller for a stock ski and great for low end.. $150.00 shipped



I will have my back up set of Mikuni "I" series carbs & manifold up for sale by the weekend.



Shipping & paypal included.. Thanks, J











2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole.



1995 750 Sxi. 9/15 Solas Concord, JD intake, OP Rideplate



1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.





