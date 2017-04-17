|
Top Dog
750/800 parts for sale. Spring cleanup.
Kommander 750/800 28cc domes.. A few hours of use, perfect condition besides oil and specs of dust from sitting in my garage. Approx 170psi on SP 750. IIRC.
85.00 shipped
Jet Dynamics intake 750sx, 750sxi. Will not work on Sxi Pro (unless you take a grinder to it). . Has 3 or 4 hours on it. $160.00 shipped
Solas 750/800 9/15 Concord.. Research tells me it's a great impeller for a stock ski and great for low end.. $150.00 shipped
I will have my back up set of Mikuni "I" series carbs & manifold up for sale by the weekend.
Shipping & paypal included.. Thanks, J
20170419_130656.jpg20170419_130710.jpg20170417_224807.jpg20170417_224819.jpg20170417_224848.jpg20170425_142601.jpg20170425_142625.jpg20170425_142635.jpg20170425_142648.jpg20170425_222042.jpg
2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole.
1995 750 Sxi. 9/15 Solas Concord, JD intake, OP Rideplate
1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.
