Kommander 750/800 28cc domes.. A few hours of use, perfect condition besides oil and specs of dust from sitting in my garage. Approx 170psi on SP 750. IIRC.
85.00 shipped

Jet Dynamics intake 750sx, 750sxi. Will not work on Sxi Pro (unless you take a grinder to it). . Has 3 or 4 hours on it. $160.00 shipped

Solas 750/800 9/15 Concord.. Research tells me it's a great impeller for a stock ski and great for low end.. $150.00 shipped

I will have my back up set of Mikuni "I" series carbs & manifold up for sale by the weekend.

Shipping & paypal included.. Thanks, J





