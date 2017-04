Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ocean Pro Flame Arrestor 44mm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 15 Ocean Pro Flame Arrestor 44mm Brand new Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestor for Mikuni 44mm carbs. Includes mounting studs and gasket.



$50 shipped



OP FA.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Posts 61 Re: Ocean Pro Flame Arrestor 44mm Is that a grey color? I like that. I had a dual set come in that was corroded. Looked like a clear anodized. 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX - Not stock - White/ Red

1991 Kawasaki 650 SX - Stock - White/ Blue Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules