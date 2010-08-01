Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Awlgrip paint job #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2014 Location Fort Mohave, Arizona Age 29 Posts 142 Awlgrip paint job Anyone roll and tip their ski in awlgrip single stage snow white? Looking to see pictures of the results, is it self leveling? I really don't mind orange peel as Im thinking of wrapping it after its painted. I'm really trying to avoid spraying it if at all possible. 1989 650sx Limited: Factory Pipe/Chamber, Westcoast exhaust manifold, Westcoat extended gas tank, Westcoast stainless fuel pickups, Westcoast intake grate, Westcoast Flame Arrestor, Westcoast Intake, Westcoast Red-E-Made SBN44, Solas 13/18, Ocean pro extended ride plate skegged, Ocean pro reduction nozzle, Ocean pro steering nozzle, MMF Aluminum Pole, L&S quick steer, PJS start/stop, PJS oil block off, JRE crankcase block off, Wet Wolf pump cone #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,791 Re: Awlgrip paint job I think I've seen the awl grip stuff before. Try just using google. Like awl grip jet ski, or something. I'd do it, just way to busy right now. I'm only here to make you mad







#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 30 Posts 65 Re: Awlgrip paint job old.jpgsuperjet.jpgsuperjet_new.jpg



Here's my before and after. It was my first time tipping and rolling. I put it on way too thick and didn't use enough thinner, and the wind picked up in the afternoon and blew oak fuzz all over my paint.



You can see some orange peel, realistically it's not supposed to show up and it's supposed to be really smooth. I dropped the ball on this one a little bit.



I strongly suggest practising on something first, and only mixing a small amount. The paint is expensive and it's easy to mess up.



You are not supposed to sand and buff polyurethane paint, it will lose the ridiculous gloss that it gets. You have to sand it down and then add another coat if you want that gloss back. You can wet sand and buff it, and it'll look more like a regular paint job and not be as shiny. I tried it underneath the nose cover.



It is two part paint, so if you mix it and start there is no backing out. Specially because you're supposed to work the "wet edge", and if you stop at some point that's flat, there will be a ridge where you stopped and started again.



I've sprayed them too, this was super easy to do outside of getting the mix wrong and putting it on too thick. When it's wet the orange peel goes away and it looks really good.



I did it last spring, the paint has held up fairly well. You are not supposed to leave this paint underwater for extended periods of time. But you can for a while. I have some chipping on the bottom, but nothing major. The top is still in very good shape. I am thinking of buffing it and wet sanding it and then applying another coat of paint.



You have to use foam rollers and the best brush you can find at the hardware store with the finest bristles.



The paint levels itself, it's two part, and it goes through some process where the shiny layer floats to the top of the paint.



I recommend doing it, and I recommend getting some practice in. I am doing a sailboat I got a few days ago, I'm hoping it turns out better. I think it can, people have gotten much better results than I have. Last edited by pro785; Today at 05:33 PM . 90 Superjet, 98 Polaris Pro 785, 95/92 Kawasaki 750 sxi, 01 Polaris 600 sc xp #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,791 Re: Awlgrip paint job Out of curiosity, why the fuk would you paint a ski, or boat, with a paint that, as you stated, should not be submerged for extended periods of time. You do know what you are painting, right?



Pro785, here is what you said about the paint:



I did it last spring, the paint has held up fairly well. You are not supposed to leave this paint underwater for extended periods of time.



Yeah, I'm being a douche, been a rough day. I really still had to ask that question.







