Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 BP Bottom End. Cases - Crank - Seals - reeds #1 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,189 750 BP Bottom End. Cases - Crank - Seals - reeds Have a nice 750 BP bottom end for sale. Cases are perfect. Crank is in really nice shape and has just been professionally inspected. One rod on the crank was replaced at some time in the past with a IMS pro series polished rod. Motor came out of my SXi and everything else was OEM so I am guessing that a big end bearing was making some noise so it was replaced along with the rod. Comes with a new set of watcon seals, OEM reeds and case hardware. Ready to run! $200 + shipping.













Last edited by bandit88; Today at 04:14 PM . -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

