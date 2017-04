Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 650sx lightened flywheel and cut head #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2014 Location Fort Mohave, Arizona Age 29 Posts 142 WTB 650sx lightened flywheel and cut head Looking for a lightened flywheel for a 650sx before I send mine out, also looking for a cut head (can be factory or aftermarket) before I send mine out, looking to run pump gas so around 180 compression. Last edited by AZFJB; Today at 02:40 PM . 1989 650sx Limited: Factory Pipe/Chamber, Westcoast exhaust manifold, Westcoat extended gas tank, Westcoast stainless fuel pickups, Westcoast intake grate, Westcoast Flame Arrestor, Westcoast Intake, Westcoast Red-E-Made SBN44, Solas 13/18, Ocean pro extended ride plate skegged, Ocean pro reduction nozzle, Ocean pro steering nozzle, MMF Aluminum Pole, L&S quick steer, PJS start/stop, PJS oil block off, JRE crankcase block off, Wet Wolf pump cone Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

